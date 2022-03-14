Newport County have been a revelation this season under rookie manager James Rowberry, who has adopted an attacking style of play.

Newport County’s push for promotion has resulted in many players receiving attention for their performances. With the likes of Dominic Telford receiving much deserved praise for his exploits in front of goal that has seen him prop up the goalscoring charts.

The efforts of loanees Oliver Cooper and Finn Azaaz have also caught the eye.

One player who’s performances have gone under the radar however is Courtney Baker-Richardson, despite him spending the majority of the season in the shadow of his strike partner Telford. However, with eight goals and one assist in 25 League Two games this season, it’s fair to say that its high time for the 26-year-old to have his moment in the spotlight.

Shrewd addition

The ex-Swansea City striker joined the Exiles during the summer after being released by fourth tier rivals Barrow at the end of the 2020/21 season. He has since gone on to cement himself alongside Telford in a useful partnership that has scored a combined 32 goals so far this season.

Playing as what can best be described as a target man role, the towering Richardson uses his height well to aerially dominate opposition defenders. As per WhoScored, he wins an average of 3.4 ariel duels per game, whilst also being able to hold onto the ball with the striker only being disposed a mere 0.8 times per game.

Besides from his ability to hold the ball effectively, he also possesses a superb attacking instinct. With the forward managing to average 2.6 shots per game, constantly proving a threat in front of goal.

It’s not only in the attacking half of the pitch where he is proving a useful tool in Rowberry’s toolbox, as the 6ft 2inc man also uses his height well at the other end of the pitch, with an average of 2.4 clearances per game.