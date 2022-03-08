Sheffield United host Middlesbrough in the Championship this evening.

Chris Wilder makes a return to Sheffield United for the first time since leaving the club this time last year, now as Middlesbrough boss.

The Blades found themselves in a downwards spiral after Wilder departed but are now back in good stead as Paul Heckingbottom leads their promotion push.

As for Wilder’s Boro, they sit only one place and point above Heckingbottom’s side in the Championship table. They come into the game off the back of an important win over Luton Town at the weekend.

This is a match that could have a massive impact on the play-off picture.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“This match shapes up to be another one that could have huge implications on the top-six. Sheffield United need to get back to winning ways but this could prove difficult against a diligent Middlesbrough side.

“It’s Chris Wilder’s first return to Bramall Lane which could be an emotional one for the former Blades manager. Despite this, I’m sure his full focus will be set on taking the three points back to the Riverside, which I think he will do.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Middlesbrough

James Ray

“Both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have seen their momentum falter somewhat in recent weeks, so both will be determined to pick up all three points.

“The game will have a telling impact on this season’s play-off battle, and I can’t see much splitting the two.

“Middlesbrough haven’t been too great away from home while Bramall Lane has been a fortress for the Blades, but I reckon Chris Wilder will manage to take a point from his old stomping ground.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Middlesbrough



Andy McCormac



“With just one point and the top-six cut-off separating them going into their game at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough is likely to be a tight fixture. It’s spiced up by the return of Chris Wilder to the home of The Blades.

“Most of Boro’s best results this season have been manufactured at home on Teeside – so I’m going for a Blades victory by the narrowest of margins.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Middlesbrough

