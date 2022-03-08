Fulham have been a real force this season in the Championship, and they look set to return to the Premier League.

They have an 11 point lead over 2nd place Huddersfield Town and have played two games less than the Terriers.

With Aleksandar Mitrović leading the line, Fulham have scored 84 goals this season and look set to reach 100 goals in the Championship this season.

The appointment of Marco Silva at the start of the season showed Fulham’s intent from the off, and it is intent that Silva has helped them live up to this season.

Fulham team news

Fulham has been impressive recently, and it is unlikely that Silva will make any changes to the starting team.

Terence Kongolo has been out for some time now and isn’t expected to be back for this game.

Tom Cairney has missed the last two games through injury. He failed a late fitness check ahead of the last outing v Blackburn Rovers and could return tonight.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Adarabioyo

Ream

Robinson

Reed

Chalobah

Wilson

Carvalho

Kebano

Mitrovic

Closing in on the title…

With 12 games remaining and a comfortable gap, Fulham and Silva look set to win the league title this season.

The biggest task for Silva at Fulham will come next season when he has to try and keep them in the Premier League – Getting Mitrovic scoring in the Premier League could be the key to keeping them up.

Tonight, Fulham will need to make sure they are at their best to take three points back to Craven Cottage from Wales.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.