Forest Green have maintained top spot in the League Two table under Rob Edward’s management, and the club have been incredibly successful since the very first week of the season.

In doing so, a number of Forest Green’s players have earned extremely high praise, with some even being linked with moves away.

The likes of Nicky Cadden, Mathew Stevens and Kane Wilson’s stunning displays have seen them linked with moves away from the League Two club, but some players have gone under the radar.

One man who has done just that is English centre-back, Udoka Godwin-Malife.

The 20-year-old joined in the January transfer window of the 2018/19 campaign, but injury had limited a few months of Godwin-Malife’s season after picking up a serious injury at Rochdale back in August. Since the injury Godwin-Malife really has been back to his best. He has made 19 appearances this season, helping keep six clean sheets whilst also chipping in with one assist.



Godwin-Malife has appeared to have reinstated himself in Edwards’ team after his injury on the right-hand side of Edwards’ back three.

His performances since coming back from injury have been consistently solid within the back three, but has recently excelled against the likes of Newport, Tranmere and Carlisle.

A closer look…

Godwin-Malife has been an easy choice for Edwards over the last couple of months.

He has made several interceptions in every game that he has participated in this season, notably four interceptions against both Bradford City in October and Sutton United on the first weekend of the season (WhoScored).

The former Oxford City starlet is also very good at dribbling forwards and often interlinks with wing-back Wilson down the right-hand side. The connection of overlapping between the right-hand side has been a key part to the phenomenal success that Forest Green have had this season.

Edwards’ back three of Godwin-Malife, Moore-Taylor and either Bernard or Cargill has played a pivotal role in Forest Green’s hunt for automatic promotion this season, and keeping them all fit and at their best will be of the utmost importance in the coming months.

Forest Green supporters are already are passionate about Godwin-Malife and if he continues with his current form he will continue a positive relationship with them, with many starting to take note of how important he has been for Edwards’ side this season.