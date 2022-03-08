Blackburn Rovers host Millwall at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Tony Mowbray’s side are in desperate need of three points and there aren’t many tougher tests in the Championship at the moment than facing Gary Rowett’s Millwall.

Blackburn Rovers have only one win in their last seven matches and seem out the race for automatic promotion. Millwall on the other hand are on the up and have won their last five on the spin, making them real contenders for the play-off spots.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“This one has shaped up to be a match that could have massive implications on the top-six. Blackburn are at real risk of slowly sliding out of the play-off race if they continue their current form. Meanwhile, Millwall could find themselves just a few points outside the play-offs if they manage a win.

“Blackburn lack goals at the minute with Ben Brereton Diaz out injured and will find it even harder to score against a team with a defence as rigid as Millwall’s.

“With this being the case, I see a narrow Millwall win.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Millwall

Luke Phelps



“Millwall are the league’s form team at the moment and Blackburn have been out of sort, so the Lions will go into this one full of confidence.

“But Millwall don’t score a tonne of goals and Blackburn can be quite solid defensively, so I can see this one being a low-scoring draw in what is another big game in the race for top-six”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Millwall



Ollie Chesters



“With Blackburn still missing key striker Ben Brereton Diaz it’ll be interesting to see how they get along in this fixture, considering they’ve only scored one goal during his absence.

“Millwall on the other hand are looking like one of the most exciting clubs in the Championship at the moment with five wins in their last five. Jake Cooper has been their star man in recent weeks.

“I think Millwall will just edge this one in a close game.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Millwall

