Hull City’s first-team coach Tony Pennock will be leaving at the end of the season, reports The Athletic journalist Phil Buckingham.

The Welshman will be cutting ties with the Championship club this summer.

Pennock, 50, has been with the Tigers since 2014.

He will now be heading out the exit door at the MKM Stadium in a couple of months, with Buckingham tweeting:

Tony Pennock leaving #hcafc after eight years with the club. Notice period will run to the end of the season. Done lots of good work there. Overhauled the academy and signed a certain Jarrod Bowen at 17. — Philip Buckingham (@PJBuckingham) March 7, 2022

Leaving Hull

Pennock spent his playing career as a goalkeeper with the likes of Stockport County, Wigan Athletic and Yeovil Town before officially hanging up his gloves in 2010.

He delved into the coaching world after retiring and managed the Wales semi-professional national team, Port Talbot Town and Aberystwyth Town before joining Hull.

Premier League starlet Jarrod Bowen was coached by him during his time in East Yorkshire as a youngster and he helped the attacker’s transition from the academy into senior football.

Pennock made the step up to first-team coach and actually left the club back in 2017 when former manager Marco Silva brought in his own coaching staff.

A spell back at Aberystwyth followed for a few months before he returned to East Yorkshire.

He has since worked with the likes of Leonid Slutsky, Nigel Adkins and Grant McCann and now finds himself alongside Shota Arveladze.

Pennock’s association with the club is coming to an end at the end of this campaign and Hull will be hoping they are still in the second tier when he goes. They are 20th in the table and take on Birmingham City this weekend.