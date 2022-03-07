Middlesbrough travel to Sheffield United on Tuesday night in what looks like a huge game in the race for the top six.

Middlesbrough’s away form has been poor of late, losing three and drawing one of their last four. They have not won a game away from the Riverside since December.

They will be hoping to put that right at Bramall Lane tomorrow, as they look to put some distance between themselves and the Blades as we approach the final few months of the season.

Team news

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder confirmed that midfielder Riley McGree is a doubt for the clash, as he has aggravated his groin problem.

Elsewhere, Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, and Martin Payero will continue to miss out.

Apart from this, Boro have a pretty clean bill of health for the trip to Sheffield United.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Andraz Sporar

ST – Folarin Balogun

Balogun played well against Luton Town on Saturday in the 2-1 win and we expect him to keep his place.

But he and fellow Premier League loanee Aaron Connolly haven’t clicked when playing up top together, and we anticipate Wilder will rotate with Sporar coming in for the Irishman.

Elsewhere, the side will likely remain the same, although Marc Bola’s return to fitness could mean Taylor is rested after playing 90 minutes against the Hatters last time out.