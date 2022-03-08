Swansea City currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table ahead of their home game v Fulham later this evening.

Manager Russell Martin took charge six days before the start of this season which would have certainly affected his and the players’ preparation.

But despite the late change, Swansea City have shown signs of promise under Martin. Recent wins against West Brom and Coventry City have showed their quality.

Tonight they face the runaway leaders Fulham, a game that will test how far they have come under Martin.

Swansea City team news

Korey Smith is facing a nervous wait to see if he will feature tonight after receiving treatment at the end of Saturday’s game. Martin said he expects Smith to be fine and believes it was just cramp causing Smith problems.

Hannes Wolf will be without after testing positive for COVID-19, the on-loan midfielder isn’t seriously unwell, but the virus will keep him out of this game.

Nathanael Ogbeta is still a little way off full fitness for Swansea City. He will have to wait to make his full debut after signing from Shrewsbury Town.

Cyrus Christie is ineligible for this game as it is against his parent club Fulham.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Cabango

Naughton

Manning

Latibeaudiere

Downes

Grimes

Smith

Paterson

Piroe

Obafemi

Strong end to the season…

With the season coming to an end for Swansea City, players will be hoping to impress ahead of next season as Martin has his first full pre-season with Swansea City.

Martin will be keen to see which players he can take into next season and help him make progress with the Swans.

Tonight’s game will be a big test against the top of the table Fulham, and it kicks off at 7:45pm.