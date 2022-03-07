Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree is expected miss the important clash against Sheffield United, according to Boro boss Chris Wilder.

Middlesbrough signed McGree from MLS franchise Charlotte FC back in January, but he has only played three times since arriving two months ago.

He was immediately called away on international duty with the Australia national side for World Cup qualifying, and then contracted COVID before joining up with his new teammates.

He played in the subsequent three fixtures against Derby County, Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion, but he has now picked up a groin injury. He had to sit out the 3-2 defeat at Barnsley last weekend, as well as the 2-1 victory over Luton Town on Saturday.

There was talk he would be back in contention for Middlesbrough’s important clash with Sheffield United on Tuesday evening, although Wilder has now revealed that may not be the case.

“Riley’s a doubt. It was a bit of a reaction over the weekend, so he’s going to be a doubt. It’s something that we have to deal with,” he revealed.

It is a shame for McGree, who has shown flashes of his talent in the three games he has played for Boro so far.

It has been a stop-start affair since arriving from Charlotte FC and he will be looking to get back to full fitness and into Wilder’s plans for the run-in between now and the end of the season.

Along with McGree, long-term absentees Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher will miss out, whilst Martin Payero also continues his recovery.

These aside, Middlesbrough have a clean bill of health and will need it when they take on promotion rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tomorrow.