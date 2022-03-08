Millwall have hopes of reaching the play-offs this season, and a win tonight against fellow hopefuls Blackburn Rovers will do them a world of good.

They come into tonight’s game on the back of five consecutive wins. Wins that have put them in 10th place of the table, three points off Middlesbrough in 6th.

Gary Rowett has made Millwall a hard team to break down defensively, whilst ensuring they can finish their chances at the other end.

Millwall team news

Millwall came out of the weekend’s fixture against Reading with no new injury concerns. This means it is likely Rowett won’t make any changes to the team that won over the weekend.

Tom Bradshaw, Ryan Leonard, Sheyi Oho, Oliver Burke, Luke Freeman, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett are still the only players out for Millwall. It is unlikely we will see any of these players in action tonight.

Predicted XI

Bialkowski (GK)

Ballard

Cooper

M. Wallace

McNamara

Mitchell

Saville

Malone

Burey

Afobe

J. Wallace

Tough period…

This game is the start of a tough spell of games for Millwall. Their next three opponents, including tonight’s game, are against promotion-chasing teams.

A win tonight against a strong Blackburn Rovers team would put a real statement out to other teams in the hunt for play-offs.

Millwall will benefit from Ben Brereton-Diaz still being out injured for Blackburn Rovers.

Tonight’s game at Ewood Park has the potential to be a thriller between these two teams, and the potential winner will take great confidence from the game.