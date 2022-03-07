Charlton Athletic will be hoping Johnnie Jackson is the man to eventually lead them back to the Championship.

Charlton Athletic handed the full-time managerial role to their former midfielder earlier in this campaign.

It has been a poor season for the London club and unless they are disastrously relegated to League Two now, they will be playing League One football again for a third consecutive year.

After Chris Powell’s departure back in 2014, the Addicks went through a phase of changing their managers on a regular basis and had seven bosses in the space of four years before finally settling on Lee Bowyer.

Nigel Adkins was then brought in as the replacement for Bowyer after he left for Birmingham City but the ex-Southampton and Hull City man’s time at The Valley didn’t go to plan.

Jackson has since been left picking up the pieces this term and his side sit 16th in the table.

