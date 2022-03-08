Sunderland look forward to a crucial clash against Fleetwood Town this evening, in a game where three points is much-needed for their play-off hopes.

Sunderland come into this one on the back of two good performances against Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic where they were able to take a total of four points away from home.

The Black Cats didn’t concede a goal in either game and face a Fleetwood Town side who are winless in nine and linger just above the relegation spaces.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland unfortunately have a fresh injury concern to worry about with Alex Pritchard who was subbed off last Saturday. It appears he’s rolled his ankle and head coach Alex Neil admits it’s a ‘worry’ for him.

Luke O’Nien (shoulder) and Aiden McGeady (knee) have been training for a number of weeks now following their time sidelined and O’Nien was spotted partaking in the pre-match warmup before the Charlton Athletic clash despite not being part of the squad.

Jermain Defoe missed out on Saturday with a supposed hamstring issue, however he should be available again on Tuesday night.

Leon Dajaku also missed out with what was described as a niggle and like Defoe, should be available for Tuesday if needed.

Danny Batth hasn’t featured in the squad for a couple of weeks now due to suffering an ongoing ankle issue.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Winchester

Xhemajli

Wright

Cirkin

Matete

Evans (C)

Clarke

Embleton

Gooch

Stewart

It’s highly likely Pritchard will be replaced and looking at the history since Neil took over at Sunderland, Elliot Embleton seems the most likely to take his spot.

With two clean sheets in just as many games we can’t see a need to change the defence and keeper unless it was forced through injury.

One last push?

Sunderland are at home a lot this month and as the season draws nearer to a close it is ever-more crucial that the Wearsiders get the points needed to at least secure their top six spot.

Fleetwood Town have been something of a bogey team for the Black Cats as of late with just one win out of seven league outings against the Cod. But superstitions aside, Sunderland are favourites and will be expecting to walk away with maximum points.