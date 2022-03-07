Fulham have had some big managerial hits and some big managerial misses over the years.

Current boss Marco Silva looks set to enjoy a successful first season with the Cottagers.

The Portuguese manager currently has Fulham sitting at the top of the Championship table. He has got his side playing some impressive football and has made some strong signings in his time with the club so far, and it will be hoped that he can continue to take the club forward over the years to come.

However, with a lot of managers comes a lot of new signings, and not all of them are as successful as the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic or Harry Wilson.

So, how well do you think you know Fulham managers’ previous tenures and their signings? Test your knowledge in our latest quiz – which previous Fulham managers brought these seven players to Craven Cottage?