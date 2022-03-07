Sunderland were held to a stalemate draw at the weekend in an away trip to Charlton Athletic.

The draw and point saw Sunderland drop to 7th in the league and whilst the performance was promising, due to their woeful recent form, there’s no time to dwindle on performances. Results are now the only thing that matters.

Sunderland were able to keep consecutive clean sheets for the first time in 2022 with their 3-0 win away at promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic.

One man who has looked sharp since the arrival of head coach Alex Neil is Carl Winchester. The Northern Irish midfielder has shown elite versatility this year, often filling in at the back and putting in some top-class performances this campaign.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Winchester said:

“If we keep playing the way we did the last two games then we will be right up there.”

He then touched upon Neil’s arrival in more depth and spoke on the expectations he demands from his squad…

“He’s been brilliant with all the lads and told everyone what he wants plain and simple. In training the intensity has been brilliant.”

Winchester acknowledged the issue in attack, but remains hopeful with the imminent injury return of Aiden McGeady and Jermain Defoe, as well as Nathan Broadhead, that the Black Cats will have enough come the end of the season to get over the line.

“It’s a strong squad and there is a lot of competition for places but you need that at clubs like this to succeed.”

What’s next for Sunderland?

Up next for Sunderland is a home tie against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night as they begin a run of four home games in their next five outings.

It’s crucial Sunderland now make the Stadium of Light a fortress and win every point possible on home turf to give themselves the best chance of promotion through the playoffs.