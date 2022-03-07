Nottingham Forest have had their fair share of managers over the years, but it will be hoped that current boss Steve Cooper can stay at the helm for years to come.

Since replacing Chris Hughton, Cooper has been a huge hit at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest’s turnaround under his management have made him a popular figure, with an impressive style of play, passion, and smart recruitment endearing him to supporters since coming in earlier this season.

With a wide range of managers comes a large number of signings.

A host of players have come from far and wide to play for Nottingham Forest, with some faring better than others in their spells at the City Ground.

But how well do you think you know some of Forest’s former managers’ tenures and the signings they made? Test your knowledge in our latest quiz – which previous Nottingham Forest manager signed these seven players?