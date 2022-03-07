Fulham gave Luca Ashby-Hammond the green light to join Stockport County on loan last month.

Fulham announced the departure on their official club website and let the goalkeeper leave on a one month deal.

Ashby-Hammond, 20, is out on loan from Craven Cottage for the first time in his career to date as he looks to boost his development.

However, the youngster hasn’t played for his loan side yet and has been used as back-up during his stint in the North West so far.

Stockport have a decision to make soon on whether to extend his stay or let him return to his parent club.

He moved to Edgeley Park on 15th February and has been on the bench in the Hatters’ recent fixtures against Bromley, Woking, Weymouth and Aldershot Town with Ben Hincliffe between the sticks instead of him.

Dave Challinor’s side are in FA Trophy action this weekend against Needham Market which is arguably Ashby-Hammond’s most likely chance he will get to get some minutes considering it’s a cup match.

Fulham situation

The stopper has struggled with injuries in this campaign and has made five appearances for Fulham’s development squad this term in Premier League 2.

He has been on the books of the Championship table toppers for his whole career to date, albeit with a brief spell at Liverpool a few years ago before heading back to Craven Cottage.

Ashby-Hammond is on a long term contract with Fulham until 2025 and is due to go back next week. His brother, Taye, is on loan at Boreham Wood and played against Everton in the FA Cup last week.

The England youth international will be currently focused on helping Stockport keep up their impressive run of form in the National League as they eye a long awaited promotion back to the Football League.

Challinor guided Hartlepool United to League Two last season so knows what it takes to get out of that division.