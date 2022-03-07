Derby County will be taking 1,318 supporters with them to Bournemouth later this month.

Derby County announced this afternoon that the club have sold out their allocation of 1,318 for the Championship clash away at Bournemouth on March 12th.

It’s the Rams’ next league fixture with Wayne Rooney’s side not playing in midweek this week, giving them a much-needed break after a run of three games in quick succession.

At the end of last month, Derby County lost away at Luton Town and then away at Cardiff City at the start of this month, returning to winning ways with a 2-0 win at home to Barnsley over the weekend.

It’s a win that brings them up into 22nd place of the table and now only five points behind Reading who lost at home to Millwall.

Cherries challenge…

A trip to Bournemouth is a difficult assignment for any team in the division. Scott Parker’s side have been in and around the automatic promotion places throughout this campaign, though the Cherries have proved inconsistent.

They sit in 3rd place of the table after a 2-1 loss away at Preston North End over the weekend ended a run of four-straight wins in the league.

And Parker’s men play Peterborough United tomorrow night, so Rooney’s side will have some extra days rest on their opponents ahead of this weekend.

The reverse fixture ended in an exciting 3-2 win for Derby back in November and another scoreline similar to that one would hand the Rams some valuable points in their bid for survival.

See how these Derby County fans have reacted to the news of their sell-out trip to Bournemouth:

We do that every week nothing special. — Emrah🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Emrah_I2004) March 7, 2022