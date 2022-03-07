Walsall boss Michael Flynn says he thought Barrow’s Ollie Banks was trying to “wind up” Lee Tomlin on Saturday.

Walsall left Barrow with a point over the weekend after defender Donervan Daniels cancelled out John Rooney’s opener.

Tomlin, who joined the Saddlers on a free transfer last month, was booked after a clash with Banks after just 20 minutes (see tweet below).

20: Off the ball incident involving Lee Tomlin which leaves Ollie Banks grounded – the referee produces a yellow card for the Walsall man. 🔵0-0🟢 | #BarrowAFC — Barrow AFC (@BarrowAFC) March 5, 2022

Flynn gave his verdict on the altercation, as per a report by the Express & Star:

“I thought Banks was trying to wind him up – I know exactly what Ollie is like. There was a lot of play acting. The legs tangle, but the fourth official’s description of it was probably the best description I’ve had from a fourth official in my managerial career, so I’ve got to give him credit on that.

“He just said it wasn’t enough to warrant a red card.”