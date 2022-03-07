Walsall boss Michael Flynn says Barrow’s Ollie Banks was trying to ‘wind up’ Lee Tomlin on Saturday
Walsall boss Michael Flynn says he thought Barrow’s Ollie Banks was trying to “wind up” Lee Tomlin on Saturday.
Walsall left Barrow with a point over the weekend after defender Donervan Daniels cancelled out John Rooney’s opener.
Tomlin, who joined the Saddlers on a free transfer last month, was booked after a clash with Banks after just 20 minutes (see tweet below).
20: Off the ball incident involving Lee Tomlin which leaves Ollie Banks grounded – the referee produces a yellow card for the Walsall man.
Flynn gave his verdict on the altercation, as per a report by the Express & Star:
“I thought Banks was trying to wind him up – I know exactly what Ollie is like. There was a lot of play acting. The legs tangle, but the fourth official’s description of it was probably the best description I’ve had from a fourth official in my managerial career, so I’ve got to give him credit on that.
“He just said it wasn’t enough to warrant a red card.”
Another result for Walsall
Walsall made the decision to part company with Matt Taylor last month after they started to slip down the table towards the relegation zone.
They chose former Newport County boss Flynn as their replacement and he has made a decent impression so far, losing once out of his opening five games at the helm.
Tomlin has been brought in to inject some more quality into their ranks and is back in the Football League after leaving Championship side Cardiff City in October.
He has already made a few appearances for his new club and will be looking to make a positive impression between now and the end of the season.
The experienced attacking midfielder avoided getting a red card against Barrow after his incident with Banks and ended up going off in the second-half.
Walsall are now 16th in the League Two table and are a comfortable nine points above the drop zone with 11 games left to play.
Next up for the Saddlers is a tricky home clash against promotion hopefuls Sutton United this weekend.