Derby County have had some iconic managers in their history, though current boss Wayne Rooney will go down as one of the fans’ favourites.

The England and Manchester United legend has proved a huge fan favourite at Pride Park for his unwavering loyalty during what are some of the club’s darkest days.

Rooney has seen his side entangled in an administration fiasco, having been linked with the likes of Everton and Manchester United during which.

But he’s stayed with Derby County. He’s remained loyal to the club and he’s become a hero because it, though how much can you remember about some of his predecessors?

There’s a fair few of them and you don’t need to go that far back to end up with a handful of former Rams bosses.

Try your hand at our latest Derby County quiz below – which former manager signed these seven former players for the club?