Blackburn Rovers have fallen out of form of late, dropping out of top two contention in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s side is currently 4th, five points off Huddersfield Town in 2nd and some way behind league leaders Fulham.

Tonight they face a team also chasing promotion in Millwall. The London team are hard to score against and will make Blackburn Rovers’ attackers work hard to break them down.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Deyovaisio Zeefuik came off over the weekend after 17 minutes and is unlikely to take part tonight. Mowbray confirmed the right-back was on crutches after his injury against Fulham.

Reda Khadra was also replaced on Saturday but is expected to be fit enough to be on the bench at least.

Blackburn Rovers will still be without top-scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz tonight as he is still with an ankle injury – he hasn’t featured for them since the 14th of February against West Brom.

Other players still out for Mowbray’s squad include Tayo Edun, Dilan Markanday and Ian Poveda.

Daniel Ayala and Bradley Dack may make a return after they have both been missing for the past month. Their availability may not be known until closer to kick-off.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Lenihan

Van Hecke

Wharton

Rankin-Costello

Travis

Johnson

Pickering

Giles

Dolan

Gallagher

Push for promotion…

If Blackburn Rovers are to return to the Premier League, they first need to return to their good form.

The task of getting promoted is made harder due to them being without Brereton-Diaz. Mowbray will be keen for someone to step up and lead from the front in Diaz’s absence.

The game kicks off at Ewood Park tonight at 7:45 pm.