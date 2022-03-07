Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs will see a specialist on Tuesday regarding a knee injury that has kept him out of the last four games.

The 30-year-old has been in and out of Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth side for much of this season.

However, after breaking into the first-team over the course of February, Jacobs made good on his chance to make a good impression. In his last four League One appearances for Pompey, Jacobs managed three goals and two assists from midfield before picking up a knee injury in training.

Jacobs has now missed the last four League One games through injury and now, an update has emerged on the midfielder.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, Portsmouth boss Cowley confirmed that Jacobs underwent scans on Friday and will see a specialist on Tuesday, when he hopes that they will be given the green light to bring him back into action.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We had another scan on Friday.

“We are hoping we are going to get the green light to push on on Tuesday. That is just natural protocol really. His first scan, he had immediately after the injury occurred because he did it in a really innocuous unopposed drill on the Thursday.”

In his absence…

Despite losing the in-form Jacobs, Portsmouth have maintained their strong form in recent weeks.

Since losing the former Wigan Athletic and Northampton Town man, Pompey have picked up three wins from their last four games, defeating Accrington Stanley 4-0 at the weekend despite going down to 10-men after Marcus Harness was dismissed.

It will be hoped that Jacobs can return sooner rather later given his experience of League One football, with Cowley hoping to have as many players available as possible for the play-off fight.

As it stands, Pompey sit seven points away from the top-six in 10th place.