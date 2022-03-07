Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has said the club need to make “changes” to improve the squad in the summer transfer window.

This season hasn’t gone as hoped for Bristol City.

The Robins sit down in 19th place after 36 games and although they are a healthy 16 points clear of the relegation zone, they are 15 away from the play-off spots and, providing something extraordinary, look destined for another season of Championship football next season.

Now, with one eye on the 2022/23 campaign, Bristol City boss Pearson has said there needs to be changes made in the summer window.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Pearson said that he is determined to strengthen his squad, but if he can’t “significantly improve” his ranks, then he won’t make any changes. Here’s what he had to say:

“There needs to be changes, there’s no doubt about that.

“Some will be around necessity, and some will be around whether we can or can’t do them. I can’t give you a definitive answer to them because I’ve already stated that I’ll make changes if they’re going to significantly improve what we’ve got but if we can’t do that, I won’t make changes.

“It’s quite simple.

“It’s clear that we need to but whether we’re able to is another thing.”

Looking ahead…

Before the summer transfer window, Pearson will be looking to guide his Bristol City side to as strong a finish as possible.

If they can put a decent run together towards the end of the season, a mid-table finish isn’t out of the question. However, a turnaround will have to start sooner rather than later having fallen to three consecutive defeats.

Injuries and limited options in key areas have done Pearson no favours, so it will be hoped that he can bolster his ranks with some fresh faces when the summer transfer window rolls around. Once again, the loan market and free transfer market could prove to be fruitful with many clubs still struggling financially.