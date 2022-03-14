With Shota Arveladze joining Hull City halfway through the season, their players have had to step up to show their talents to the new gaffer as they try to keep their spots in the starting line up.

Hull City have been somewhat inconsistent this season and are still not safe in the Championship just yet.

There has been a few standout names to do with the Tigers’ campaign so far with the likes of top goal scorer Keane Lewis Potter and George Honeyman catching the eye.

But one player who has been an unsung hero so far this term is central defender Sean McLoughlin.

Key man

The 25-year-old was brought in from Cork City by his former boss Grant McCann before he was loaned out to St Mirren to get some experience.

He initially didn’t start many games under McCann but has found his place in the side now this term and has kept it under Arveladze.

As per WhoScored, McLoughlin has so far completed 748 accurate passes with his side playing a more attacking style of football these days. He likes to get forward too and has completed 90% of his dribbles, chipping in with one assist this term to date.

His defensive capabilities are impressive and he has so far blocked 5 shots from opposition players and has made 106 clearances.

McLoughlin has also completed 17 successful tackles which he has done quite smoothly for Hull as he only has three yellow cards and no red cards.

Overall, the Irishman has been a very consistent player for Hull this season and he deserves more way more recognition.