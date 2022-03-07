Middlesbrough signed four players in January, with Caolan Boyd-Munce and Riley McGree signing on permanent deals, and Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun arriving on loan.

Middlesbrough had looked to bolster their squad in an attempt to mount a promotion push and the signings have helped to point them in the right direction.

Yet Wilder did attempt to get another player through the door, as he admitted Boro were keen to sign Rangers midfielder John Lundstram.

The 28-year-old looked to be surplus to requirements at Ibrox and having worked with Lundstram during their time together at Sheffield United, Wilder wanted a reunion.

“I thought about going for John again in January when he wasn’t playing,” said Wilder in an interview with The Mail (via Teesside Live).

“There would have been many admirers down here trying to get him back. But he’s been patient. He’s back in the team and both John and Rangers are getting the rewards now.

“I watched his goal against Dortmund and it was brilliant. I messaged John after the game because he’s such a good lad.”

He was not being selected at Rangers earlier in the campaign, with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst opting for different players in midfield. However, he has started seven of the last eight games in all competitions.

Lundstram excelled in Sheffield United’s side under Wilder and with Middlesbrough now employing similar formations and tactics under the 54-year-old, the midfielder would have slotted in perfectly into Boro’s team.

There is a lot of competition for places at the Riverside with the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, and McGree battling for a midfield place, but Lundstram is also able to play in a back three as he did at Bramall Lane.

His versatility would certainly stand him in good stead at any club. But with him now enjoying his time at Rangers, Middlesbrough ultimately had to turn their attention elsewhere.