Leyton Orient interim boss Matt Harrold says he has ‘no idea’ whether he will still be in charge this weekend.

Leyton Orient are back in action away at Hartlepool United.

Harrold, 37, was placed in caretaker charge following the sacking of Kenny Jackett late last month.

He has overseen the past three games against Carlisle United, Colchester United and Stevenage, with his side picking up two points.

Asked about the latest on the managerial front, he said, as per a report by the Newham Recorder:

“I have no idea, it’s a day-to-day basis. Me and the staff, we’re doing our best every day, it’s all you can do. I had massive hopes today (against Stevenage) would be better than it was, we didn’t lose, but I had big hopes it would be better than it was.”

Leyton Orient battling for their lives

Leyton Orient have been dragged into a relegation fight in League Two after their awful run of form.

The London club haven’t won for 13 league games and their last victory came back on 7th December against Swindon Town at home.

They have slipped to 20th position in the table and are four points above the drop zone with 13 games left of the season to play.

Harrold has managed to pick up a couple of results but will be disappointed that they haven’t won under his guidance yet. They have put up a fight with two late goals in both of their past two matches which will give them confidence going into some big games coming up.

Their players and staff will want clarity over the managerial position sooner rather than later with a trip to Hartlepool coming up on Saturday.

Graeme Lee’s side are 12th in the table after beating Harrogate Town in their last game and are in Papa John’s Trophy action tomorrow against Rotherham United.