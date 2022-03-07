Middlesbrough have sold out their allocation for the trip to Millwall later this month.

Middlesbrough have a couple of tough away games coming up in the Championship. First, Chris Wilder makes a return to Bramall Lane tomorrow evening before heading down to The Den to face Millwall this weekend.

And for the trip down to London, Middlesbrough will once again be backed by a sell-out away crowd, with 1,978 Boro fans set to follow their team on the day.

Feel-good factor…

Middlesbrough have endured some dark days in their recent history. They’ve employed a number of managers who’ve enjoyed varying degrees of success but with Wilder, everything seems a bit different.

Everything about Middlesbrough right now seems to be heading in the right direction. Under Wilder, the club have come on leaps and bounds in terms of the football they play, which is ultimately proving effective in the Championship.

After another impressive win at the weekend v Luton Town, Middlesbrough now sit in 6th place of the table and have an FA Cup quarter-final clash v Chelsea to look forward to later this month as well.

A trip to Sheffield United tomorrow will prove another tough test for the Boro – the Blades sit just a point and a place behind Middlesbrough in 7th, with a win able to see either side cement a place in the top-six and take some confidence into the final weeks of the campaign.

And the trip to Millwall is another tough one with the Lions coming into form at the right time – they’ve won their last five in the league, with a win away at Reading over the weekend seeing them up into 10th and just three points behind Boro.

See how these Middlesbrough fans have reacted online to the news of their side’s sell-out trip to Millwall:

