Peterborough United loanee Ryan Broom has said he has loved life on loan with League One club Plymouth Argyle.

Having struggled to nail down a starting role with Peterborough United, Broom has spent time on loan away from the club.

He spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign with Burton Albion before joining Plymouth Argyle for the 2021/22 season. And, since making the move to Home Park, the versatile midfielder has enjoyed a good amount of success.

Broom has played 37 times for the Pilgrims across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

Now, the Welshman has spoken highly of life with the club.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, the Plymouth Argyle loan man said he loves it at Home Park, saying that he has been thoroughly enjoying his time with the club both on and off the pitch. Here’s what he had to say:

“I love it here.

“It has been great for me since I came here throughout the whole season. I’m enjoying training, enjoying being around the lads.

“The area is brilliant as well – and the sun is shining a little bit more now! It’s all good. The enjoyment comes from playing to the standards we have set. When everyone is on it, it’s a great team to play in. It’s enjoying the hard work element as well, both sides of it.”

What could the summer bring?

After a successful spell with Plymouth Argyle and an underwhelming time since joining Peterborough United, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Broom moved on in the summer transfer window.

That being said, with Posh staring down the barrel at an immediate return to League One football, Broom could be a useful player to keep around at London Road next season.

Until then, Broom will be remaining focused on the task at hand with the Pilgrims.

The club currently sit in 8th place in League One, two points away from the play-off spots with games in hand on many of the teams around them.