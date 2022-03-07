Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton says Connor Taylor rolled his ankle against Newport County last time out.

Bristol Rovers substituted the Stoke City loanee in their 1-0 loss away to the Exiles.

Taylor, 20, was replaced by striker Ryan Loft as the Gas went in search of an equaliser.

They weren’t able to find a leveller and lost their first game in 13 matches in the league.

Barton provided this update on his defender after the game, as per a report by Bristol Live:

“Just rocked his ankle. We tried to strap it up and go again, but you’ve got to be careful with him.”

Key player for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers will be hoping Taylor can get back out there as soon as possible because he has been a key player for them this season.

The Pirates swooped to sign him on a loan deal until the end of the campaign last summer and he has since enjoyed plenty of game time in the fourth tier, making 34 appearances in all competitions to date.

Stoke gave him the green light to head out the exit door to get some more experience under his belt.

He has been on the books of the Potters since in 2019 having previously had spells at Port Vale and Stafford Rangers and has played once for their senior side.

Taylor has been loaned out to non-league pair Ashton United and Chester over recent years and is playing regular Football League football for the first time in his career this term.

Bristol Rovers are back in action tomorrow night away at Crawley Town and time will tell whether their loan starlet will be available.