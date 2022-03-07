Preston North End strengthened their play-off hopes at the weekend after an impressive 2-1 win against Bournemouth in the Championship.

Ryan Lowe’s men currently sit in 12th position after their win at the weekend, four points off the last play-off spot. This isn’t secured though because all six teams above Preston have two games in hand.

Star boy Cameron Archer was Preston’s key player in this game, with a well placed finish from the 20-year-old equalising the game.

Striker Emil Riis also made an impression with his 89th minute goal securing victory for Lowe’s side.

Although the scorers can be credited for the win, a few players shone to secure the three points against the Cherries. Especially defender Bambo Diaby.

What the stats say…

Diaby signed for Preston in January after facing a two-year ban from football.

The 24-year-old played his first full 90 minutes on Saturday since coming back from his ban with an impressive performance.

Before the defenders ban he played for Barnsley in the 19/20 season and had not played a game since his suspension on January 17th 2020.

On Saturday Diaby featured in the centre of a back three alongside Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg and Andrew Hughes. WhoScored said that Diaby had a good game, only second to Archer in ratings on the day.

Diaby intercepted an impressive three passes from centre back – which is tied for the most in the game – along with two tackles. He was also tied for first on the day with six clearances, which really tightened up Preston’s defence.

Diaby wasn’t just limited to defending on the day too, having one successful dribble and one key pass with 76.2% pass accuracy.

This performance was helped by his partner Hughes, who also boasted six clearances and made three tackles on the day.