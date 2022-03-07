Nottingham Forest have had some legendary centre-backs over the course of their 157-year history.

While 21st Century to date may not have brought the success that the 20th Century did, there are still some Nottingham Forest players that will live long in the memories of the City Ground faithful for many years to come.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at Nottingham Forest’s top five centre-backs of the 21st Century so far…

Joe Worrall (2016-present)

Starting off with the only player on the list who is still playing for the club, Worrall has already cemented himself as a player who will be fondly remembered by Nottingham Forest fans for years to come.

Since making his debut in 2016, Worrall has gone on to play 166 times for the club. His warrior-like displays and determination at the back make him a key part of Steve Cooper’s side and, at only 25, he still has plenty of time to build a big legacy at the City Ground.

Des Walker (1984-1992, 2002-2005)

Eligible for this list thanks to his second spell with the club, Walker is without a doubt one of Nottingham Forest’s best defenders of all time.

Although he is best remembered for his first spell with the club, Walker, who is currently in charge of Indonesian side Garuda Select, returned in 2002 and played a key role alongside the developing Michael Dawson. Overall, he played 408 times for Nottingham Forest.

Michael Dawson (2002-2005, 2018-2021)

Speaking of Dawson, he too earns a spot on this list.

Yet another graduate of the Nottingham Forest academy, Dawson’s physicality and ability to read the game made him a standout player at the City Ground, earning him a move to Spurs in 2005. Arguably deserving of more than his four England caps, Dawson played 121 times for Forest across two separate spells.

Wes Morgan (2003-2012)

The powerful centre-back made his breakthrough after impressing for Nottingham Forest’s reserves and never looked back again.

Morgan, who would go on to win the Premier League and play Champions League football while with Leicester City, was a much-loved figure among the City Ground supporters and played a massive 396 times for the club after making his senior breakthrough.

Luke Chambers (2007-2012)

At 36, Chambers is still playing for League Two side Colchester United as it stands, but his time with Nottingham Forest is one that he will be well remembered for.

After joining from Northampton Town, the towering defender scored an impressive 21 goals from defence in 229 games for the club across all competitions, captaining Forest on a number of occasions before eventually departing for Ipswich Town. Chambers will be remembered by the club for his leadership and professionalism.