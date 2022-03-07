Middlesbrough secured the loan signings of Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly in January, yet the pair haven’t hit the ground running at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is yet to be convinced by any particular striker pairing he has at the club, tending to rotate the front two in each game.

Against Luton at the weekend, he opted for Balogun and Connolly to lead the line, leaving seven-goal Andraz Sporar and five-goal Duncan Watmore on the bench.

Watmore came on for Balogun with just over 20 minutes to go and scored his sixth of the season in the 2-1 win.

The Premier League loan duo have scored just one between them since arriving, with Connolly netting in the 4-1 rout of Derby County last month. Balogun is yet to find the net for Boro, yet he has registered two assists.

But despite their tough time in front of goal, Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was quick to defend his players in an interview with The Northern Echo.

“They’re two young boys, first loan spells. You can come with all the hype and they’ve played for Arsenal and Brighton, and they’ve played for England under-21s and the Ireland side.

“But it’s a big culture shock for them to leave their home and come up North. They come in and have to interact with a new group and a new manager.

“But, I’ve got to say, I think both of their attitudes have been superb and I’m still sure there are more to come.”

Middlesbrough take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night and it will be interesting to se who Wilder chooses to play up top in such a big game, as both sides are hoping to finish in the top six.

The Blades are just one point behind Boro in seventh and a win would take them above their midweek opponents and up to as high as fourth.

Yet the same applies to the Teessiders, with a win potentially putting them above QPR and Blackburn into fourth, if other results go their way.