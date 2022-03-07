Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says Jacob Greaves has the potential to be a Premier League player.

Hull City’s defender had a tough afternoon against West Bromwich Albion in their last game and gave away a penalty in the second-half.

Greaves, 21, is playing regular Championship football for the first time in his career this season.

He played a key role in the Tigers’ promotion from League One last term under former manager Grant McCann.

Despite his mistake against the Baggies, Arveladze believes he has big potential and will learn from it, as per BBC Humberside Sport:

“I think he has the talent to be a good central defender, a good solid Premier League player. Every game and mistake will give him more possibility and experience to get better.”

Hull story so far

Greaves rose up through the academy of his local side alongside fellow first-team regulars Keane Lewis-Potter and Brandon Fleming.

The Cottingham-born man was a regular at various youth levels before he was loaned out to Cheltenham Town for the 2019/20 season.

He gained valuable experience with the Robins and burst into Hull’s team in the last campaign following his return to the MKM Stadium.

Greaves has made 79 appearances for the Tigers to date now and is someone who they will be desperate to keep hold of down the line.

Arveladze’s side lost 2-0 to West Brom and their woes at home continue. The club sit 20th in the table and are 13 points above the relegation zone with 10 games left of the season to play.

Next up is a trip to Birmingham City away this weekend and Hull will go level on points with the Blues if they are able to pick up a win.