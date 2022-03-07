Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth says they will assess Ryan Tafazolli this week.

Wycombe Wanderers substituted the defender off late in their last match away at Crewe Alexandra.

The Chairboys beat the Railwaymen 3-1 thanks to goals from Lewis Wing (x2) and Sam Vokes.

They have now risen back into the play-offs in League One after back-to-back wins.

Ainsworth provided this update on Tafazolli after the victory over Crewe, as per the official club website:

“We’ll have to assess him, I know there’s a seven day (concussion) thing. There’s a chance he could be involved for the next game but I’ll put it down to medical (team) and we won’t risk anyone.”

Wycombe back in the hunt

Wycombe went through a bit of a purple patch last month but appear to have turned a corner now after a couple of useful results.

Tafazolli has been a key player for the club since making the move to Adams Park from Hull City in the summer of 2020.

He has enjoyed plenty of first-team football this term and has made 25 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals from defence.

The former Peterborough United man is an established defender at League One level and his current club be hoping to help them gain promotion back to the Championship.

Ainsworth will be hoping he isn’t out of action now as they prepare to face table toppers Rotherham United this weekend.

Wycombe go into the game against the Millers on the back of scoring six goals in their past two games and are sat in 5th position in the League One table, a single point inside the top six.

Their match against Crewe was a potential banana skin as David Artell’s side are battling for their lives at the bottom of the diction but it was a test that the Chairboys passed with flying colours.