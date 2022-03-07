West Ham are continuing to monitor Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall, according to reports.

Claret & Hugh report that West Ham are still keen on Worrall, 25, who has been a long-term target of the Hammers’.

The Englishman has once again been in fine form in the Championship this season featuring 27 times in the league so far and playing a huge part in the Steve Cooper revolution.

He’s been linked with a Premier League move for the best part of two years now. West Ham have been linked with Worrall throughout that time and it seems they might finally make a move for the defender this summer.

David Moyes’ side are becoming synonymous for signing Championship players. Names like Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma have made the step up in recent seasons, with the club having been linked with other names recently in Harry Souttar, Jacob Greaves and Rob Dickie – three central defenders.

But it seems like Worrall may top their list of potential centre-back signings ahead of the summer.

Worrall’s Forest situation…

Worrall is a product of the Forest academy. He’s been with the club’s first-team since 2016 and has racked up over 150 first-team appearances for his hometown club already.

He’s contracted at the club until 2024 and so Forest don’t have to sell this summer if they don’t want to. And it seems unlikely that the club will sell cheaply after they knocked back numerous bids for Brennan Johnson in the January transfer window.

Worrall though is certainly a player with Premier League pedigree and if Forest don’t make the step up this season, it could give the defender reason to seek a move to a club like West Ham who are challenging in the top flight.