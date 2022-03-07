Bradford City’s January signing Jamie Walker says he joined the club due to its size.

Bradford City swooped to sign the attacking midfielder from Hearts this winter.

Walker, 28, has since made seven appearances for the Bantams in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal.

He has missed Mark Hughes’ first two games in charge through injury but is back training now.

Walker has opened up about his move to Valley Parade, as per a report by the Daily Record:

“It was the size of the club that attracted me to Bradford. If it was a smaller club in League Two then I would’ve probably accepted an offer closer to home that was on the table.

“I knew Bradford were a big club but I didn’t actually realise how big they’re. They are similar to Hearts in terms of big clubs, big fanbase and big expectations.

“I wanted to have another crack at playing in England as I didn’t play as much the first time around.”

Bradford situation

Walker’s contract at Hearts expires at the end of the season and his long-term future hangs in the balance right now.

It remains to be seen whether he will make a permanent move to Bradford this summer on a free transfer and his immediate focus will be on impressing between now and the end of the campaign.

The Scotsman’s move to the Bantams is an opportunity to put himself in the shop window with 11 games left to play.

He has been with his parent club since 2019, having previously risen up through their academy as a youngster before returning after spells at Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United.

Walker has scored 14 goals in 57 games for the Jam Tarts since heading back to the Edinburgh club for a second spell but fell down the pecking order earlier in this campaign, hence why he was allowed to leave for Bradford.

His loan club are back in action this weekend away at table toppers Forest Green Rovers as they go in search of their first win under Hughes after back-to-back home losses to Mansfield Town and Swindon Town.