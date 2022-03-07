Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has given an injury update on his side ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Ipswich Town.

Lincoln City face Ipswich Town in League One tomorrow night, in what is another huge game for either side.

The Imps are trying to keep themselves well clear of the drop zone whilst the Tractor Boys are looking to mount a top-six push after a decent run of form.

But Appleton may be at a disadvantage tomorrow. He has a couple of first-team injuries to the likes of Cohen Bramall and Josh Griffiths – he told the club ahead of tomorrow’s game:

“Cohen is 50/50 to be available for tomorrow. Josh looks highly unlikely, he has an issue with his ankle and a concussion so it depends on how you are after the incident which dictates how long you are ruled out for.”

Bramall missed the win over Wednesday with a knee injury whilst Griffiths sustained his injuries during the game.

Should both be absent for the trip to Ipswich then it will be a huge blow for Appleton who may be left short in defensive options.

Jordan Wright came on in the final minutes of the Wednesday game for Griffiths, making his Lincoln City debut after joining from Nottingham Forest in January.

He’ll no doubt be looking to make a positive impression when he likely starts in goal for the Imps tomorrow night, with the no.1 spot up for grabs with Griffiths returning to parent club West Brom in the summer.

Tomorrow’s game promises to be another entertaining one for fans and who might come out on top is anyone’s guess – the game kicks off at 7:45pm.