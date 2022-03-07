Sunderland drew 0-0 away at Charlton Athletic in League One over the weekend.

Sunderland dropped out of the top-six after their goalless trip to The Valley, though the draw makes for three games unbeaten under manager Alex Neil.

The Scot is definitely starting to implement his own brand of football on the side and one player who has been impressing of late is Jay Matete.

Matete, 21, joined from Fleetwood Town in last month’s transfer window and has now featured seven times in League One for the Black Cats.

On Saturday, he was everywhere – he covered a tremendous amount of ground and looked lively throughout, earning plaudits for his performance.

As per WhoScored, Matete completed 36 passes v Charlton and made one key pass, completing three tackles and one aerial duel throughout as well.

One for the future…

At only 21 years old, Matete definitely looks like a shrewd signing for the future. The Black Cats have made some woeful signings since their relegation into League One but Matete doesn’t seem to be one of them.

With him in the middle alongside Dan Neil, Ross Stewart up front, names like Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume at the back, and then Anthony Patterson in goal, Sunderland look to have a really youthful spine which Neil can start building his Sunderland side around.

Whether or not promotion is on the cards this season remains to be seen. But certainly going into the next campaign, Sunderland fans should be as optimistic for the future as ever with Neil at the helm, and these young players shining through.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Matete’s performance over the weekend:

Matete is a brilliant signing for us. We’ve needed a midfielder like him for years #safc — Steve N. (@TheMightyNews) March 5, 2022

2 points dropped but Jay Matete is still the best in the world pic.twitter.com/PcG4et7gxj — Leah Pratt (@leahprattxx) March 5, 2022

Jay Matete will be playing in the premier league within 3 years

max — Rye Moran (@Rye_Moran) March 5, 2022

Jay matete is a cracking footballer. Really really good signing, credit to speakman for that — Lee Cuthbertson (@BlackcatsLee25) March 5, 2022

Jay Matete is the type of signing we should have made when we first came down. — Luke Ball (@LukeyKB87) March 5, 2022