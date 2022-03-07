Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has said loaned-in defender Brandon Cooper’s season may be over after he suffered a knee injury against Bradford City.

After making eight appearances for Swansea City in the first half of the season, Cooper was sent out on loan in the January transfer window.

The Welshman has become a regular starter at the County Ground, playing all 90 minutes in the last eight League Two games for Swindon Town. However, it has been confirmed that the defender suffered an injury in last weekend’s win over Bradford City that could bring his season to a premature end.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town boss Garner has revealed that Cooper has suffered a “significant injury” to his knee.

The blow will likely leave the loaned-in defender on the sidelines for the rest of the season, saying:

“There’s also worse news with Brandon Cooper as he suffered a knee injury as well.

“That’s a significant injury, and that’s possibly this season [done] for him.”

It wasn’t the only blow from the weekend either, with Peterborough United loanee Joe Tomlinson suffered a groin injury during the warm-up that will keep him out for “a period of weeks”.

In Cooper’s absence…

Jake O’Brien, Akin Odimayo and Mathieu Baudry will be battling it out for a starting spot at the heart of defence, with Dion Conroy yet to make his return from injury.

Odimayo, who had been an unused substitute for the last four League Two games, filled in at right-back in the win over Bradford City while O’Brien and Cooper partnered one another at centre-back, with Baudry coming on off the bench.

While it will be hoped that Cooper can return before the end of the season, Garner’s update won’t fill anyone with hope.