Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says Ollie Clarke and George Maris didn’t play against Exeter City due to selection decisions.

Mansfield Town left the midfield pair on the bench against the Grecians.

The Stags beat the Grecians 2-0 thanks to goals from Farrend Rawson and Matty Longstaff.

They have risen into the automatic promotion places in the League Two table.

When asked whether Clarke and Maris were rested for the game against Tranmere Rovers this Friday, Clough outlined why they didn’t feature last time out, as per the official club YouTube channel:

“No. We just picked the side. We wanted two up top at home. We’ve got a very good choice of midfielders. It’s incredible at the moment to have Maris, (George) Lapslie, Ollie Clarke and Kieran Wallace on the bench, with (James) Perchy and Danny Johnson. I can’t believe the comfort it gives you when you write the team out, and think I tell you what they’re our six subs!”

Mansfield on a roll

Mansfield are the in-form team in the league and have their sights firmly set on promotion to League One.

They haven’t been beaten since November and have catapulted themselves up the table over the past few months.

Clough’s men have some serious strength in depth which is why they can leave established players like Maris and Clarke, who could arguably walk into many other starting XI in the division, on the bench.

Maris was actually a doubt for the game against Exeter which could have played a part behind his absence. He has been a key man this term and has chipped in with three goals and four assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Clarke hasn’t played for the past two matches now and is facing a battle to get back into the side. The former Bristol Rovers man has strong competition for his place in the middle of the park following the addition of Longstaff on loan from Newcastle United in the January transfer window.