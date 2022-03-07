Middlesbrough extended their winning run at home to nine in all competitions, following a 2-1 win over Luton on Saturday.

Middlesbrough went a goal up in the first-half thanks to a Paddy McNair penalty, with Duncan Watmore doubling their lead in the 87th minute.

Harry Cornick’s 96th minute consolation goal made for a nervy few minutes for the home side, but it proved to be too little too late for the visitors.

The result means Boro jump above Luton in the table into sixth place.

Here are three Middlesbrough players who impressed in the 2-1 win…

Isaiah Jones – WhoScored rating 7.4

The wing-back had a lot of joy down the Boro right hand-side against Luton and created chance after chance after chance.

He boasted the best pass accuracy of any player on Saturday afternoon, as well as the second-highest amount of dribbles and second-highest number of tackles.

Neil Taylor – WhoScored rating 7.2

Taylor has been included in our ‘3 Middlesbrough players who disappointed’ pieces on the last two occasions, against Bristol City, and against Barnsley.

But he had one his best performances in a Boro shirt at the weekend. He made the most interceptions with three and the most dribbles with an impressive five.

Duncan Watmore – WhoScored rating 7.0

The striker achieved a rating just 0.01 above McNair and 0.02 above Jonny Howson and sneaks into this list ahead of his two teammates.

Watmore scored another goal off the bench, an impressive left-foot effort into the near post. He was full of energy and harried and harassed the Luton defence in his 27 minutes on the pitch.