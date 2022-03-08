The narrative of Portsmouth’s entire season has been that of a side switching positive and negative streaks.

Opening the season with four clean sheets, they subsequently endured a run of two wins from 15; before a run of ten games unbeaten.

2022 continued in such a vein, going six games without a win, only to win five of the next six, drawing the other one after coming back from 3-0 down.

As a result, their inconsistency has seen gone from early league leaders, to plumbing the depths of 17th, eventually plateauing out in mid-table, unable to truly figure out if they belong in a playoff race or not.

Very few players have maintained a level of performance across the entire season in PO4. Those that have been oft praised for dragging Pompey through the mire where others have faltered are the likes of Sean Raggett, and Manchester City loanee, Gavin Bazunu. One player who has also earned the right to be in that conversation, is Connor Ogilvie.

The 26-year-old arrived on a free after the expiration of his contract at fellow League One side Gillingham. He began the season confined to the bench, unable to work his way into a starting spot at either centre-back, or left-back, in the original 4-2-3-1 approach.

That system was abandoned after a month, the switch to a back three implemented. One of the key problems at this stage, was the inability to find a competent partner for Raggett. Robertson had been hit-and-miss prior to missing three months through a hip flexor injury; while Shaun Williams and Kieron Freeman were too inconsistent and error-prone to ever lock down the spot.

In comes Ogilvie. A couple months into the season, the man from Waltham Abbey slotted in next to Raggett, and never looked back.

A quietly efficient member of the side, Ogilvie may never reach the dizzy heights of ranking a nine out of ten in a game; he is equally less likely to come in at a three or below. Solid both on the deck and in the air, he has a competent capacity carrying the ball also. It’s a base partnership that has carried the side to the tune of 15 clean sheets, second highest in the division overall.

This has been all the more important factoring in the scoring issues Pompey have suffered up until recently, spending much of the season in the bottom six when it comes to finding the net.

Ogilvie has become Mr Consistent, and rightly deserves his praise for it.