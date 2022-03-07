Bristol City have confirmed the departure of experienced defender Danny Simpson, who leaves after the mutual termination of his contract.

A little under a year after he joined Bristol City on a free transfer, Simpson has left the Ashton Gate outfit.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the Robins and Simpson have reached a mutual agreement to bring an end to his contract, with injuries limiting his involvement for much of last season.

Across all competitions, the former Newcastle United and Leicester City defender played eight times for Bristol City. Simpson played four times for the club during the 2020/21 campaign and added another four this season, with his last outing coming in the Robins’ 3-0 loss to West Brom back in October.

The statement says that Simpson will now be exploring options elsewhere as he looks to see out a successful career in English football.

Simpson’s career to date

Although his time with Bristol City won’t live long in the memory of many, Simpson has spent the vast majority of his career playing at the very top.

The 35-year-old has won the Premier League twice, the Championship twice and the Champions League. Simpson has notched up 213 Premier League appearances over the course of his career and has played over 100 Championship games too.

Now in the twilight of his career, Simpson will be looking to put this season behind him and kick on elsewhere following the confirmation of his departure from Bristol City on Monday morning.