Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has looked ahead to his side’s League One clash v Ipswich Town tomorrow night.

Lincoln City travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

Appleton’s side make the journey on the back of an impressive 3-1 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend whilst Ipswich Town go into the game on the back of a 2-0 win away at Fleetwood Town, marking a seven-game unbeaten run for the Tractor Boys.

It’s another huge game for either side with Ipswich looking to mount a top-six push and the Imps hoping to clear themselves of relegation into League Two.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s game, Imps boss Appleton had this to say on the opposition:

“It will be a massive test. The recruitment they did in the summer, and then there wasn’t much movement in January.

“They were the big spenders and that is coming to the fore now. They’re a good side with a lot of options in a lot of areas.”

Hit and miss…

Ipswich were the league’s big spenders last summer. They brought in nearly 20 new faces and have since undergone a managerial change, though Kieran McKenna looks to have certainly steadied the ship.

His side are picking up some good wins of late and after a win over Fleetwood at the weekend they now sit in 9th place of the table, and only five points outside the play-off places.

But they face a tricky Lincoln side who are capable of beating anyone in the division. They sit in 18th after their win over Sheffield Wednesday and now have a seven-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone, though Appleton won’t rest until his side are definitely safe.

It promises to be an exciting match at Portman Road tomorrow night with both sides having it all to play for.