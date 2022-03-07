Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Corey Blackett-Taylor is close to coming back to full fitness.

Charlton Athletic will be hoping the winger is back soon.

Blackett-Taylor, 24, has been sidelined over recent times with his last game coming against AFC Wimbledon on 5th February.

He has missed the past six matches but is on the road to recovery.

Jackson has said, as per Charlton TV:

“We need to be better and we will be with him (Jayden Stockley) in the team. Obviously getting other guys back as well, Conor (Washington) and Chuks (Aneke), to come and muck in as well. Corey Blackett-Taylor is coming close back to close to fitness so obviously attacking players who can come to impact at that end.”

Boost for Charlton

Charlton have missed the likes of Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Blackett-Taylor over recent times and that has been reflected by their poor run of results.

The Addicks are winless in their last six games but ended a run of five consecutive defeats by drawing 0-0 at home to Sunderland last time out.

Blackett-Taylor made the move to The Valley last August on a free transfer after parting company with Tranmere Rovers at the end of the last campaign.

He has turned into a useful addition for the London club and has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.

Getting him back out there will be a boost ahead of the end of season run in and he gives Jackson another option on the wing.

Next up for Charlton is a tricky away trip to Accrington Stanley this weekend followed by back-to-back homes matches against Gillingham and Burton Albion.

They are currently 16th in the league table and are seven points above the relegation zone with 11 games left.