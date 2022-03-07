Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club are not “looking” at any new contracts just yet as some players approach the end of their deals.

With the end of the season on the horizon, many clubs will be moving to secure new contracts for players over the coming weeks in a bid to tie down their futures before the summer transfer window.

However, one club who look as though they will be holding off on offering new contracts is Millwall.

As quoted by London News Online, Millwall boss Rowett has said that he doesn’t think the club are looking at offering any new contracts at the moment, adding that he isn’t involved in that side of things.

Rowett states his sole focus is on on-pitch matters – understandably so given that a late charge for the play-offs is on the cards.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t think we’re looking at any new contracts, we’re talking about these players now have to be ready to be involved.

“If they’re ready to be involved and they come on and into the team and they contribute and play well, from the start or off the bench, then that’s really important.

“Quite frankly, things like contracts are not something I really get involved with.

“My focus is about the players on the pitch and the performances.”

Looking ahead…

After five consecutive Championship wins, Millwall sit only three points away from the play-off spots in 10th place.

Their run has fired them up the table when it seemed another season in the second-tier was on the cards, but their form means there is still plenty to play for at The Den.

Putting contract talks on hold for now could prove to be a good decision by Millwall. If some players feel as though they are still playing for their future, it could bring the best out of them, while putting discussions on the backburner will allow them to focus on on-pitch matters too.