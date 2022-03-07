Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon says Jay Spearing is still a couple of weeks away from returning.

Tranmere Rovers have been without the midfielder since their game against Stevenage on 1st February.

Spearing, 33, has missed the past seven league matches now.

He is back running on the grass now though which is a big step on his road to recovery.

Mellon has provided this update on his situation, as per the official club YouTube channel:

“He’s still a couple of weeks away. He’s back running. You’re speaking there about people who have that bit of personality, that bit of management on the pitch that we’re short of at the minute.”

Big miss for Tranmere

Tranmere have been missing Spearing’s experience and presence in the middle of the park in recent matches.

They have slipped out of the automatic promotion places in League Two after their 3-2 loss away at Northampton Town over the weekend.

The Whites are winless in their last five league matches and have dropped down to 5th in the table, just two points inside the play-offs now.

Spearing is in his second season at Prenton Park after making the move to the Merseyside club in 2020 and has made 30 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

Prior to his move to Tranmere, he had previously played for Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool.

Next up for Mellon’s men is a home clash against in-form Mansfield Town on Friday in a big game at the top of the league. They then host Harrogate Town next Tuesday with games coming thick and fast.

Getting Spearing back out there will boost their promotion hopes but he is still a couple of weeks away yet.