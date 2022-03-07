Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says Ross Millen and Mason O’Malley have both picked up injuries.

Scunthorpe United were without the defensive pair in their game over the weekend away at Crawley Town.

The Iron ended up taking a point back with them up north after a 0-0 draw.

Millen and O’Malley were out of action and could face a spell on the sidelines now.

Hill has said, as per the club’s official website:

“With Ross Millen, what we believed was tendinitis, was probably an injury that was picked up at Sutton where he’s tore one of his ligaments slightly. We don’t know how long he will be but it will be a significant amount of time.

“With Mason O’Malley he pulled out of training on Thursday with a thigh strain so that could be quite a long period as well.”

Scunthorpe fighting for their lives

Scunthorpe are bottom of the Football League and are staring down the barrel of a first ever relegation to the National League.

Their point at Crawley wasn’t a bad result but they need to be winning games in the position they are in.

Hill’s men have won just four times all season and are nine points from safety with 11 games left of the campaign to play.

Millen joined the club last summer after spending his whole career to date in Scotland with Dunfermline Athletic, Clyde, Queen’s Park and Kilmarnock. He has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term for the Iron.

O’Malley made the move to the Sands Venue Stadium in 2019 having previously been on the books at Huddersfield Town. The youngster has played 24 times this term and has chipped in with a couple of assists from defence.

Next up for Scunthorpe are back-to-back home games against Colchester United and Barrow which you imagine they need to win if they stand any chance of staying up.