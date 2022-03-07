Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face off tonight in an FA Cup fifth round clash at the City Ground.

Both Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town will fancy their chances of earning a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals this evening.

The winner of the Monday night clash will host Premier League giants Liverpool in the next round.

Nottingham Forest have already defeated Arsenal and Leicester City at the City Ground in their current FA Cup campaign, so they will be keen to defeat Championship rivals tonight.

However, there aren’t many teams in better form than Huddersfield Town as it stands. The Terriers haven’t lost in 17 games across all competitions, with their recent run seeing them rise to 2nd place in the Championship.

It should be an entertaining clash at a buzzing City Ground tonight.

How well do you think you can remember the previous meetings between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town? Test your knowledge in the quiz below…