Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says Joe Tomlinson missed the game over the weekend with a groin problem.

Swindon Town beat Bradford City 2-1 thanks to goals from Harry McKirdy and Jack Payne.

Tomlinson, 21, suffered an injury in the warm-up at Valley Parade and was left out of the squad.

Rob Hunt stepped in for him at left-back to help the Robins pick up a big three points.

Garner provided this injury update, as per the official club website:

“He just felt his groin in the warm-up. He struck a ball, felt his groin straightaway, he was upset and obviously couldn’t start the game. We’ll get that scanned as quick as we can and fingers crossed it is not too bad.”

Swindon spell so far

Swindon signed Tomlinson on a loan deal from Peterborough United until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

He has adapted well to life at the County Ground and has slotted in nicely into their side.

The full-back has made six appearances for the Wiltshire club in all competitions since his winter switch, chipping in with a single goal and three assist from defence.

He caught the eye playing in the National League last season with Eastleigh and earned a move to the Championship with the Posh last summer.

Tomlinson played seven times for his parent club during the first-half of this campaign before they gave him the green light to leave on loan to get some more game time under his belt.

Swindon will be hoping his groin issue isn’t too bad and that they can get him back out there as soon as possible.

The Robins are back in the play-offs in League Two after their win against Bradford and are back in action tomorrow night away at Exeter City.