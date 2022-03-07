Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says Luton Town loan man Glen Rea suffered a knee injury over the weekend.

Wigan Athletic substituted the midfielder in their game against AFC Wimbledon.

The Latics ended up grinding out a 1-0 win thanks to Will Keane’s first-half goal.

Rea, 27, went off after receiving some treatment and is being assessed to determine the extent of his injury.

Richardson has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by Wigan Today:

“Glen’s left the stadium on crutches and he’ll be being looked after over the weekend and beyond. It looks like he’s hyper-extended his knee, how bad? I’m not so sure. And it’s a shame, because he’s been such a good professional while he’s been here.”

Wigan spell to date

Wigan swooped to sign Rea on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window. He was brought in to add some more competition and depth to their ranks.

He has had to bide his time for an opportunity with the Latics and has made three appearances for the North West outfit since his winter switch.

Luton gave him the green light to head out the exit door to get some game time under his belt because he fell down the pecking order at Kenilworth Road earlier in this campaign.

He has been with the Championship club since 2015 and has helped them rise up from League Two during his time in Bedfordshire.

Wigan will be hoping his injury isn’t too serious and that he can return to play a part in their push for promotion. They are currently 2nd in the table and are four points off table toppers Rotherham United with two games in hand.

Next up is a Papa John’s Trophy semi-final clash against Sutton United tomorrow night, followed by a big game at MK Dons this weekend.